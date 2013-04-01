KU Student Expelled For Hacking

A University of Kansas student has been expelled after a hacking incident in which he changed his grades.

An engineering professor says the student used a keystroke logger to get professors’ passwords. The engineering student then used the login information to change his grades.

The student was caught when officials noticed he was on the dean’s honor roll, but also on academic probation.

The student plugged a keystroke logger into the back of a lecture hall computer. He was eventually able to log into the grading system using the information the device recorded.

The student allegedly changed his F grades to A grades.

Story from Metro Source News

