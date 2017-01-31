KU Sex Violence Prevention Program Marks 1 year

The University of Kansas’ new sexual assault prevention office says it has trained nearly 15,000 people since it was established last year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university is marking the one-year anniversary of its Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center, or SAPEC.

The center says almost 15,000 people have received training so far, including many training events held with fraternities, sororities and athletic teams.

The center’s director, Jen Brockman, says students are required to complete the university’s sexual assault prevention training created by SAPEC, otherwise they could face a registration hold. She says one of the center’s goals is to find more outside funding.

Brockman works with two full-time prevention educators and a part-time intern who works on data analysis.