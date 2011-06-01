KSU to Inaugurate New President

Kansas State University will celebrate the inauguration of Richard B. Myers as its 14th president this week.

Back in November the Kansas Board of Regents chose Myers, who at the time was the school’s interim president, as the next president.

Myers served as the 15th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2001 to 2005. As the nation’s highest ranking military officer, Myers served as the principal military advisor to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. Prior to becoming Chairman, Myers served as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Myers has commanded at all levels and served in significant staff positions throughout the Air Force. His largest commands included U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan; Pacific Air Forces at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

Myers previously had a part-time position at the school as a professor of military history and leadership. The military science building on campus is named for him.

Myers graduated from K-State in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and joined the Air Force through K-State’s ROTC program.

Myers will be inaugurated Friday, April 28th, in a ceremony at McCain Auditorium.

Myers took the place of Kirk Schulz, who left the university after seven years at the helm to become Washington State University’s president.