KSAL Wins Station of the Year Award

Rocking M Media Radio Station News Radio 1150 KSAL has been honored as the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Medium Market Radio Station of the Year.

The association announced its 2017 KAB Awards of Excellence on Monday. KSAL staff members earned 10 awards.

According to the KAB, over 800 radio entries were submitted by broadcasters from across the state. The entries were judged by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The awards will be handed out at the KAB Convention in Manhattan in October.

KSAL Award Winners:

First Place

Hard News Feature / Enterprise – Standing Rock to Indian Rock – Todd Pittenger

News Feature – Radio Disney Takes Over South Middle School – Todd Pittenger

Sports Feature – Interview With Kevin Harlan – Pat Strathman

Sports Play by Play – Tabor vs Southwestern KCAC Basketball – James Westling

Second Place

Complete Sportscast – KSAL Sports – Pat Strathman

Sports Feature – Sound Off Featuring Hayden Basketball – Pat Strathman

Sports Play by Play – KCAC Men’s Basketball Championship York vs Southwestern – Jeremy Bohn / Pat Strathman

Complete Severe Weather Coverage – October Tornado – KSAL Severe Weather Team

Honorable Mention

Sports Feature – Clair Oleen Retirement – James Westling

News Feature – Team Maddie Pedals Into Salina – Todd Pittenger

This is the eighth time KSAL has won the station of the year award.