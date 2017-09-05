KSAL Mourns Longtime Announcer, Friend
Todd Pittenger - September 5, 2017 6:30 am
A familiar voice in Salina for nearly 20 years on KSAL Radio will no longer be heard. Family, friends, and colleagues are remembering Richard Volk, who was known to his listeners on the radio as Rich Alexander.
Volk passed away late Monday morning following a battle with cancer.
Volk started his radio career in Wichita, going by the name “Rich McKay” where he worked for a couple of different radio stations.
In the mid 1990s he moved to Salina, where he initially worked for KINA / KSKG Radio as “Rich Alexander”. By 1998 he moved to KSAL.
Rich touched many lives during his career, including his listeners and his colleagues.
Brian Jennings was a 17-year-old part time disc jockey at a Wichita radio station when he first met Rich, who at the time was doing the night show. Jennings, who has now been in radio for over 20 years including a major market stop in Cleveland, said that Rich quickly became a friend, and mentor.
Jennings and Rich would later work together again, in Salina. Jennings said that Rich is part of an elite list of broadcasters who have worked in Salina.
KSAL Meteorologist Dan Holiday was in high school when he first became familiar with Rich, by listening to him on the radio in Wichita.
Holiday would later work with Rich in Wichita, and then reunited with him covering weather in Salina. Holiday says that Rich’s dry sense of humor, and wit, were second to none.
Paul Green, a communication instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University, also worked with Rich in both Wichita and Salina. Prior to becoming a teacher Green had a long career in radio. He said with a chuckle that Rich was the biggest “smart alec” he ever met.
Green said that Rich had a great love for radio, but an even greater love for his family.
In the 80 year history of KSAL Radio, Rich did the morning show longer than anyone, nearly 20 years. His last morning show on the air on KSAL was on Friday, August 4th. His last shift was the next day, Saturday August 5th, hosting the “Swap Shop” and “Health Rapp” programs.
Along with hosting the morning show, Rich was also the program director for KSAL.
The entire KSAL and Rocking M Media family is mourning the loss of Rich. He was a vital part of our everyday operation, both on and off the air. More importantly he was a friend.
Arrangements for Richard Volk are pending.
William HallSeptember 5, 2017 at 6:59 am
I am shocked and saddened to hear of Rich’s passing. He truly was the voice of Salina for many years and presented issues in a fair and impartial way, and always with humor and wit. He was one of the good guys in Salina. My heart and prayers go out to Joyce and Rich’s entire family. He will be missed.
Doug MalmSeptember 5, 2017 at 8:24 am
As a long time listener of KSAL, I was saddened to hear of Rich’s passing. It was a pleasure to work with Rich and Jeff in promoting the biennial Svensk Hyllningsfest in Lindsborg. One thing that set their show apart from other local shows, I always felt, was the genuine positive approach, that got your day started off on the right foot. It will be tough to replace such a great voice, and advocate for Salina, and the surrounding communities. Rest well friend.
JaLue SmithSeptember 5, 2017 at 8:25 am
I always start. my day listening to the am show with Rich and Jeff. He was so talented. I will miss his voice and am so sorry for his family.
Robert ProtzmanSeptember 5, 2017 at 8:56 am
I have had the honor of working with Rich for over 15 years – and his voice will be greatly missed. Rich set the standard for KSAL every morning and was always there as The Voice of KSAL. He has set the bar high – it is now our job to keep that bar lifted in his memory. His wife, Joyce, and their children are a part of our “family” and they are in our prayers…..
Bob Protzman
KSAL Radio
Jeni Warner BlairSeptember 5, 2017 at 10:45 am
It was a pleasure working with Rich, he was honestly one of the neatest people I have ever gotten to know. I always found it funny his name was Rich and his voice was that exact description! It won’t be the same without him, but his love for radio will always inspire us to be the asset he was to KSAL. My thoughts and prayers have been and will continue to be, going up for his family and friends as well as our community as we mourn our loss. If there are boats in heaven I’m sure he is cruising on one! It’s not goodbye, it’s until we meet again friend.
Karilea Rilling JungelSeptember 5, 2017 at 12:15 pm
You were always the cream in our coffee, Rich. Thank you for being the friend that you were.
Tracy AllenSeptember 5, 2017 at 1:05 pm
So shocked and saddened to hear about Richs passing. Rich and jeff were my morning entertainment for many years! And i loved promoting the Zoo events on their show. Rich was witty, sharp as heck, and a terrific professional. Blessings to his family and colleagues. Our community has been a better place with his presence. He will be missed