KSAL Mourns Longtime Announcer, Friend

A familiar voice in Salina for nearly 20 years on KSAL Radio will no longer be heard. Family, friends, and colleagues are remembering Richard Volk, who was known to his listeners on the radio as Rich Alexander.

Volk passed away late Monday morning following a battle with cancer.

Volk started his radio career in Wichita, going by the name “Rich McKay” where he worked for a couple of different radio stations.

In the mid 1990s he moved to Salina, where he initially worked for KINA / KSKG Radio as “Rich Alexander”. By 1998 he moved to KSAL.

Rich touched many lives during his career, including his listeners and his colleagues.

Brian Jennings was a 17-year-old part time disc jockey at a Wichita radio station when he first met Rich, who at the time was doing the night show. Jennings, who has now been in radio for over 20 years including a major market stop in Cleveland, said that Rich quickly became a friend, and mentor.

Jennings and Rich would later work together again, in Salina. Jennings said that Rich is part of an elite list of broadcasters who have worked in Salina.

KSAL Meteorologist Dan Holiday was in high school when he first became familiar with Rich, by listening to him on the radio in Wichita.

Holiday would later work with Rich in Wichita, and then reunited with him covering weather in Salina. Holiday says that Rich’s dry sense of humor, and wit, were second to none.

Paul Green, a communication instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University, also worked with Rich in both Wichita and Salina. Prior to becoming a teacher Green had a long career in radio. He said with a chuckle that Rich was the biggest “smart alec” he ever met.

Green said that Rich had a great love for radio, but an even greater love for his family.

In the 80 year history of KSAL Radio, Rich did the morning show longer than anyone, nearly 20 years. His last morning show on the air on KSAL was on Friday, August 4th. His last shift was the next day, Saturday August 5th, hosting the “Swap Shop” and “Health Rapp” programs.

Along with hosting the morning show, Rich was also the program director for KSAL.

The entire KSAL and Rocking M Media family is mourning the loss of Rich. He was a vital part of our everyday operation, both on and off the air. More importantly he was a friend.

Arrangements for Richard Volk are pending.