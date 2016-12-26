KSAL Covers The Wildcats In Houston

For the seventh straight year, the Kansas State Wildcats are going bowling!

K-State is down in Houston for the Texas Bowl. KSU takes on former Big 12 foe Texas A&M at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

Follow the Cats behind the scenes with Clarke Sanders, KSAL operations manager, Todd Pittenger, KSAL news director, and Pat Strathman, KSAL sports director. The crew brings you closer to Houston with audio, pictures and special coverage.

None of this would take place without our incredible supporters:

Here’s a schedule on what’s taking place on Tuesday:

– “The Clarke Sanders Show” from 4-5

– Exclusive home of the pep rally from 5-6

– “In The Zone” from 6-7

All of this takes place at the Daily Grill in Houston. Stop on by for “Happy Hour” from 3-7 and enjoy specials and excellent food from the world famous Galleria.

On Wednesday:

– “The Clarke Sanders Show” from 4-5

– GoPowercat.com Pregame show from 5-6

– Kansas State vs Texas A&M from 6-12