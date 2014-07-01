Kroger Explores Selling Off Convenience Stores

As it prepares to do battle with Amazon and Walmart in the discount food business, Kroger is exploring unloading its convenience store operations.

The “Cincinnati Enquirer” reports Kroger disclosed its intention to explore what it calls strategic alternatives or nearly 800 convenience stores across 18 states including Kansas. One other possibility is spinning the convenience stores into a separate stand-alone company.

Kroger’s convenience store brands are Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Loaf ‘N Jug, KwikShop, Tom Thumb and QuickStop.

Story from Metro Source News

