Knife Pulled on Sibling after Video Game

A Salina teen was taken to Juvenile Detention in Junction City on Saturday after allegedly pulling a knife on his older brother.

Police report the disturbance occurred around 1:15pm in a house in the 900 block of E. Republic after the brothers, ages 15 and 16 got into an argument over a PlayStation video game.

Police say the fight began as a wrestling match but escalated with punches being thrown before the 15-year-old boy grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to slash his brother.

The 16-year was not cut in the incident.