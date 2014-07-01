ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 75 °F

Currently: T-Storm

Hi: 78 °F | Lo: 55 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Thursday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 56 °F

Friday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Saturday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Salinas Womens Cliinic
Fe for a cure

Knife Pulled on Sibling after Video Game

KSAL Staff - September 25, 2017 11:40 am

A Salina teen was taken to Juvenile Detention in Junction City on Saturday after allegedly pulling a knife on his older brother.

Police report the disturbance occurred around 1:15pm in a house in the 900 block of E. Republic after the brothers, ages 15 and 16 got into an argument over a PlayStation video game.

Police say the fight began as a wrestling match but escalated with punches being thrown before the 15-year-old boy grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to slash his brother.

The 16-year was not cut in the incident.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 