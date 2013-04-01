Kids Given Tranquilizers

A welfare check on two children leads to the arrest of a Salina man early Monday morning.

Staff at the Department of Children and Families contacted police just after midnight on Monday to check on a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl in a home in the 800 block of N. 4th Street.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Andrew D. Poling on requested charges of aggravated endangerment of a child, after police learned he had given the children his wife’s tranquilizer prescription to help the kids sleep.

The parents became concerned after the children were lethargic and complained of pounding headaches.

EMS transported the boy and girl to Salina Regional Health Center for observation and treatment after they consumed the a medication known as Clonazepam.