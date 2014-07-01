KHP Urges Extra Precautions During Peak Deer Season

With deer on the move this time of year, and the busy holiday travel months quickly approaching, the Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists of some important tips to keep in mind when travelling Kansas’ roadways.

If you see a deer or other animal on the road, do not swerve to avoid it, slow down, and if you must, strike it rather than swerving. Swerving can lead to overcorrecting your vehicle, which is often more dangerous than just hitting the animal.

If your vehicle is disabled in a traffic crash, or if it breaks down while travelling, get it as far off the road as possible if you can move it. Kansas law states that if you are involved in a non-injury crash, and you are not hauling hazardous materials, drivers must remove their vehicles from the lane of travel on any interstate highway, U.S. highway, or any multilane or divided roadway, to help avoid other collisions.

If you strike a deer or other animal, do not worry about the animal. KHP troopers or local law enforcement officers will move the animal when they arrive. If it is still in the roadway, let dispatch know when you call.

If possible, remain in your vehicle, and remain buckled up. If a crash would occur involving your vehicle or another nearby, you are more protected than if you are out in the roadway or even on the shoulder.

If you must be outside of your vehicle, make sure it is as far off the road as possible; make sure your hazard lights are activated; don’t stand between your vehicle and another vehicle; and make sure your children are kept properly restrained in your vehicle.

If you have exited your vehicle, it is important to remain very vigilant and watch traffic to make sure they aren’t getting close to you. If your vehicle becomes disabled at night, you should wait for law enforcement to arrive. Emergency lighting from patrol vehicles helps to make your vehicle more visible to other motorists.

