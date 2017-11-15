Kettle Campaign Beginning in Salina

Ray Brown has been ringing a bell at a Salvation Army Kettle since 1986.

It’s a sign of the season. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway.

According to the agency, though the campaign doesn’t officially begin until Saturday, a couple of kettles and bell ringers are already out.

Red kettles and bell ringers this year will be stationed at 15 locations around Salina through December 23rd.Bell ringer are out daily, except for Sundays.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed. It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through December 23rd.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.