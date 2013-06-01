KDOT Radio Equipment Lost

Authorities are looking for a black box with $10,000 worth of equipment inside that fell off a KDOT truck Friday.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a box of radio equipment that helps measure the integrity of bridge pillars was lost on I-135 somewhere between Salina and the rest stop north of McPherson.

Deputies say the black, 2-foot by 10-inch box marked “KDOT Radios” apparently slid off the work truck because the tailgate fell down.