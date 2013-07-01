KBI Investigating Death at Chapel Ridge

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation at Salina’s Chapel Ridge Apartments.

The agency tells KSAL News that they were asked Thursday morning by the Salina Police Department to assist in the investigation. KBI agents and crime scene response team are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

KSAL News was contacted by several Chapel Ridge residents reporting that they were contacted by KBI officers, and also reporting that a KBI crime scene van was at the location.

The KBI indicated that more information might be available alter Friday afternoon.