ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 85 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 °F | Lo: 58 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Thursday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 61 °F

Friday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Saturday

Hi: 94 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Sunday

Hi: 98 °F 

Lo: 68 °F

Salina Surgical Hospital
Fe for a cure

KBI Investigates Jail Inmate’s Death

Associated Press - August 29, 2017 4:28 pm

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a Sedgwick County jail inmate at the Meade County Jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department says preliminary reports indicate the inmate died just before 7:30p.m. Monday after fighting with another inmate.

Paramedics unsuccessfully tried lifesaving measures on the inmate but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man from Wichita was being held on misdemeanor charges and had been in custody for almost a month.

His family has asked that the inmate’s name be withheld.

The KBI is leading the death investigation.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 