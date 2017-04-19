ksal.com

Kansas to Borrow $291 Million to Pay Bills

Associated Press - April 19, 2017 10:56 am

Kansas will use $291 million in internal government borrowing to avoid a deficit in its current budget and pay bills on time through June.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed the budget bill into law Tuesday.

It allows the state to avoid short-term cuts in aid to public schools, social services and other programs.

Kansas would still face projected budget shortfalls totaling $989 million for the two years starting in July.

Leroy Alexander

April 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm

This is crap Brownback knows it too .Becausre it will off his back when he leaves office .I call for him to be impreaced.

