Kansas State to Remember Soldiers Who Died in WWI

Kansas State University is remembering 48 students who died in World War I as the nation marks the recent 100-year anniversary of entering the global conflict.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the event is planned for April 21 at Memorial Stadium, where football games were played from the 1920s through 1967.

Among the soldiers to be honored is Lt. Eddie Wells, who was killed in 1918. Before leaving for the war, Wells was a varsity basketball and football player at what was then Kansas State Agricultural College.

Jed Dunham is a writer and researcher for Kansas State’s Office of Military Affairs. He set out to learn more about Wells and the others who died in the war after seeing their names on a plaque in 2014.