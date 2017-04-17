Kansas Sampler Festival to End Nearly 3 Decade Run in May

A spring festival that gives people ideas for Kansas day trips will end its nearly three decade run next month.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Sampler Festival is planned for May 6 and 7 at Winfield’s Island Park. It began in 1990 as a book-signing party for the “Kansas Weekend Guide” book. The second version of the book will make its debut at this year’s festival.

The festival features representatives from 130 Kansas towns. It includes crafts, food, musicians, artists and dancers.

A shift in focus is planned starting next year. That’s when the foundation that promotes the festival plans to create an annual Kansas Road Trip that will encourage exploration of specific regions of the state.