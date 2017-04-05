Kansas Ranchers Affected by Wildfires Receive Continued Help

Ranchers in three states affected by wildfires have been given a temporary suspension of grazing restrictions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

The agency says wildfires in Kansas burned about 630,000 acres with estimated livestock losses of between 3,000 and 9,000 cattle. About $36 million worth of fencing was also destroyed.

Acting Secretary of Agriculture Mike Young says ranchers are facing devastating conditions and economic calamity and need some relief.