Kansas Preparing for Increase in Opioid Addiction

With opioid abuse on the rise in Kansas, some officials are worried the state isn’t adequately prepared.

A measure passed by the House last week and some preparations by state agencies could help.

The House bill would expand access to lifesaving drugs that stop overdoses by allowing first responders to carry and administer them. The state is also working to enhance addiction prevention and treatment.

Overdose deaths in the state more than tripled between 1999 and 2015, but Kansas still sees far fewer deaths than parts of the Northeast, Southwest and eastern Midwest that have been hit hard by opioid addiction.

The state is working on an action plan to deal with rising overdose rates and could get funding through a grant for prevention and treatment.