Kansas Military at Inauguration

Military from Kansas will be well represented at inauguration events on Friday.

Dozens of Kansas National Guard members will be in Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. More than 140 Kansas Army and Air National Guard soldiers will take part in support roles tomorrow. The duties include parade lines, medical standby, mobile kitchen duties and public affairs. National Guard soldiers from more than 40 states will provide support during the inauguration festivities.

Fort Riley will be represented at the inauguration with the the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard on horseback in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade. They will ride 13 horses in the parade, including two draft horses that will lead the team’s 1871-era escort wagon.

This is not the first inaugural parade for the CGMCG. Since the team’s inception in 1992, it has participated in three prior inauguration parades including President Barack Obama’s first Inaugural Parade in 2009.

The CGMCG comprises active-duty U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st. Inf. Div. at Fort Riley on a temporary basis, so none of the current members were on the team during Obama’s first parade. However, five of the 13 horses have made the trip to Washington.