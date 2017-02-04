ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 42 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 °F | Lo: 27 °F

Sunday

Hi: 53 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Monday

Hi: 60 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 22 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 41 °F 

Lo: 23 °F

Thursday

Hi: 43 °F 

Lo: 32 °F

Hospice of Salina
KSN

Kansas man accused in deadly apartment shooting

Associated Press - February 4, 2017 1:38 pm

A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.

KMBC-TV (http://bit.ly/2k7Yqel) reports that Johnson County prosecutors charged 47-year-old Michael Collins Smith of Prairie Village with first-degree murder, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Authorities say officers responding to a reported armed disturbance Thursday in Overland Park found 28-year-old Anthony Shuster shot to death in an apartment.

Investigators say an unidentified woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the alleged attack.

Court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney.


Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 