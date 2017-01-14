ksal.com

Salina, KS

Kansas man accidentally shot at meat plant; buffalo blamed

Associated Press - January 14, 2017 2:19 pm

Authorities say a man accidentally was shot while trying to help kill a buffalo at a south-central Kansas meat-processing business.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department says Duane Helms of Moundridge was wounded in the leg shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday at Yoder Meats in Yoder.

Authorities say Helms was assisting a Yoder Meats employee in trying to shoot a buffalo so the animal could be butchered.

The sheriff’s department says a Yoder Meats employee with a rifle was atop a ladder, trying to shoot a buffalo confined in a trailer, when the animal turned, jarring the ladder and knocking the employee off balance. That’s when the rifle discharged, shooting Helms.

The department did not immediately disclose Helms’ medical status Saturday.

