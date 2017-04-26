Kansas Lawmakers Working on New Income Tax Proposals
Associated Press - April 26, 2017 4:38 pm
Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are working on new proposals for raising income taxes to fix the state budget that include a plan similar to one GOP Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Wednesday that fellow GOP senators are drafting a plan to retain separate rates for lower- and upper-income earners.
He said another plan would return Kansas to three tax rates. The governor vetoed a bill in February that would have done the same thing.
Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he still likes the idea of a single rate for all filers.
GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. But the state is facing budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.
Lawmakers resume their annual session Monday.