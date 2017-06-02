ksal.com

Kansas Lawmakers Resume Negotiations on School Funding Plan

Associated Press - June 2, 2017 11:53 am

Kansas legislators are hashing out several dozen educational policy issues before wrestling with how much to increase spending on public schools.

House and Senate negotiators resumed talks Friday on a plan that would phase in an increase of at least $230 million in funding over two years.

But they’re also drafting a new per-student formula for distributing the money and disagree on many details.

The state spends $4 billion annually on aid to its 286 school districts. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

The Senate has called for a $230 million spending increase and the House approved a $285 million increase. Many lawmakers don’t think either plan will satisfy the court.

Legislators also must draft a plan for raising new revenue.

