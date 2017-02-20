Kansas Honor Flight Surprised With Donation

A group that takes Kansas war veterans on trips to Washington D.C. is celebrating a new donation.

Kansas Honor Flight was expecting a check for $5,000 from Allmetal Recycling.

But a big response to fundraising efforts meant the organization received a $15,000 donation on Monday.

Allmetal owner Clint Cornejo says the fundraising shows Wichita supports its veterans and the military.

Kansas Honor Flight takes war veterans to Washington D.C., to visit war memorials. It costs $700 to send one Kansas veteran on an honor flight.

Associated Press information from: KAKE-TV