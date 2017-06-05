ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 92 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 °F | Lo: 64 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 81 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Thursday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Friday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 70 °F

Saturday

Hi: 94 °F 

Lo: 73 °F

Careers at SRHC
KC Giveway

Governor Uncommitted on Schools, Tax Plan

Associated Press - June 5, 2017 12:37 pm

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback isn’t saying whether he would sign or veto a bill that would raise income taxes and increase spending on public schools.

Brownback told reporters Monday that he wants to maintain pro-growth tax policies even as Kansas raises new revenues to fix its budget and provide extra money to schools. But he wouldn’t say what he would do if a bill backed by Republican leaders reaches his desk.

The plan would increase raise more than $1 billion in new revenue over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure also phases in a $293 million education funding increase over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 