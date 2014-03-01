Kansas Game Wardens Catch Alleged Poacher

A hunter who allegedly poached a bobact in western Kansas is facing charges.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism, game wardens received a tip of an archery deer hunter who shot a bobcat out of season. The only information received was a vehicle description, a few pictures, and the suspect was somewhere on the Smoky Hill River in Trego County.

Wardens were able to find the area of the suspect by matching up identifiable landmarks in the pictures which in turn lead to finding the suspect’s vehicle.

During the investigation, it was found the suspect had shot a bobcat out of season and did not possess a valid furharvester license. The bobcat and bow were seized as evidence.

Charges are pending.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.