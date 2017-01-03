Kansas Forfeiture Law Criticized

An attorney for a Las Vegas man who had $32,000 seized says the Kansas Highway Patrol is getting away with “highway robbery” through its asset forfeiture program.

The money was taken from Salvador Franco in March when he pulled into a central Kansas rest stop. No charges have been filed, but court documents allege Franco’s money is tied to controlled substances.

Franco, however, says he intended to buy a truck in St. Louis, where he thought he could get a better deal than in Las Vegas.

In Kansas, law enforcement can seize a person’s property or money if it’s suspected of having a connection to criminal activity. And an individual doesn’t have to be charged or convicted of a crime.

