Kansas financial aid in budget would trail inflation

Under the recommended budget by Gov. Sam Brownback, per-pupil state financial aid to Kansas public schools would trail inflation in the current fiscal year and following two fiscal years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2iSuwJB) reports the Kansas Association of School Boards says appropriations between 2009 and 2019 would result in an increase of about $200 million over that time period. KASB says the 0.5 percent annual rise was not enough to cover inflation, student enrollment growth or changing educational needs.

Brownback has urged legislators to develop a K-12 school finance formula relying on student outcomes. He says the state should measure success by student achievement and not by dollars spent.

