Kansas Education Department Faces Delays in State Testing

School districts all over Kansas are experiencing delays in state assessment testing this week, forcing some to shut down the tests altogether.

Kansas State Department of Education spokeswoman Denise Kahler tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that state education officials have been in contact with the Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation to determine the delays’ cause. The center is a University of Kansas entity the education department contracts with to host the tests.

Kahler says she’s been told the issues are with the center’s information technology arm, the Kansas Interactive Testing Engine. The Testing Engine says the problem is with the servers, not the tests themselves.

The newspaper was unable to reach Testing Engine officials.

Annual state reading and math tests for third- through eighth-graders and 10th-graders is March 14 through April 28.