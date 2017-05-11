Kansas District Approves Drug Testing for Some Students

Associated Press - May 11, 2017 10:42 am

Another Kansas school district has announced plans to randomly drug test students who participate in athletics and activities such as debate.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the policy takes effect this fall at Wamego Public Schools. The school board voted 6-1 Monday to approve an amended random drug testing policy.

The policy will affect students involved in Kansas State High School Activities Association events.

The amended policy lowered penalties for first-time violations from a 90-day suspension for KSHSAA participants to 45 days, second- time violation penalties from a 180-day suspension to a 90-day suspension, and a third-time violation from a 365-day ban to a 180-day ban.

Suspended students can still practice, but they aren’t allowed to participate in games or competitions. Banned students won’t be allowed to practice.