Kansas Civil Air Patrol Flying Hurricane Missions

L to R, Major Eric Davis, 1st Lieutenant Tom Page, 1st Lieutenant Brad Hawthorne. Photo by Civil Air Patrol

Three Kansas Wing, Civil Air Patrol volunteers returned home to Kansas this week after spending about a week in Texas.

According to the organization, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Davis, 1st Lieutenant Brad Hawthorne, and 1st Lieutenant Tom Page, all from the Wichita area, flew to Texas on August 31st and supported a mission which has exceeded 291 flight hours and produced approx. 135,000+ photos for the State of Texas and federal partners.

Three more Kansas Wing, Civil Air Patrol volunteers are now headed to Texas to replace the aircrew who returned home this week. Lieutenant Colonel Alan Simon, Lieutenant Colonel Carl McElwee, and Major Doug Lamb, all from the Kansas City area, began their flight to Texas on September 6th, and will also contribute to missions in Texas and Louisiana.

The patrol also urges the public to donate blood, as the need for blood products has increased due to the storm. The American Red Cross, along with other blood centers, are ready to receive donations.