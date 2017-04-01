K-State President to Address Salina City Commission

Salina City Commissioners will discuss a “global aeronautic initiative” at a special meeting this month.

According to the City of Salina, the city commission will meet Tuesday, June 13th, for a special meeting. Kansas State University President Richard B. Myers will address the commissioners and the public to announce a global aeronautic initiative being explored by the university and community.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic campus in Salina is one of the premiere schools of its kind in the country. In 2016, Kansas State Polytechnic’s UAS program was recognized by Drone Training HQ as No. 2 on its list of the Top 20 Unmanned Aerial Systems Colleges in the United States.