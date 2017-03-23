ksal.com

K-State Polytechnic Ready for Open House

Jeremy Bohn - March 23, 2017 3:54 pm

K-State Polytechnic is ready to showcase its campus in Salina for their Open House on Saturday, April 1.

The event will kickoff at 9 A.M., Saturday morning and lasts until 2 P.M.

The Open House is a good opportunity for prospective students, current students, alumni and family and friends to experience everyday life at K-State Poly Tech.

Events throughout the day include a Flight Team pancake breakfast, aviation expo, computer systems hands on experience, interactive presentations, meeting current students and more.

Cafeteria lunch will be provided for $5, as well as free Call Hall ice cream.

K-State Polytechnic Communications Coordinator, Julee Cobb, says that the open house is not just an opportunity for the Salina community to check out the campus, but a great time for prospective students to experience campus life through a program called the “VIP Experience.”

The program provides future students with a good idea of how campus life works.

There is still time to register for the VIP Experience.

 

The Open House for K-State Polytechnic is free to public.

