Job Seekers Invited to Salina Employment Expo

An employment expo event for anyone looking for work, or for a career change, will be held in Salina this week. Multiple employers will set up booths at the Salina Central Mall on Thursday, accepting resumes and talking with prospective employees.

Anyone looking for work is encouraged to attend. There will be a wide cross section of employers.

All job seekers are encouraged to bring a work history or resume with them so that they can be prepared to fill out applications. KANSASWORKS will have their mobile unit on site lot where applicants can complete online applications and get help with their resume.

Applicants should dress as though they are going to have an interview- in effect any contact with an employer is an interview.

Job seekers can stop by the Workforce Solutions booth at the main entrance to practice their introductions and get tips on how to approach employers at their booths if they need help. Attending a Job Fair can be intimidating so job seekers should practice introducing themselves to employers and inquiring about what types of jobs they hire for.

The employment expo in Salina is the area’s largest annual job fair and it give applicants a unique opportunity to have contact directly with employers.

The employment expo is Thursday at the Salina Central Mall from 11am- 3 pm.

