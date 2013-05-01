Jewelry Collection Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of S. Simpson Road.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Larry and Judy Thelander returned home Friday morning just before 11am and discovered someone had kicked in a side door and rummaged through their house stealing numerous items including a jewelry collection, coins and eyeglasses.

Total loss and damage is listed at $1,998.