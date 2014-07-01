Jeep Stolen, Wrecked

A stolen Jeep is found disabled after a 17-year-old driver hit a stone mailbox and abandoned the vehicle.

Police arrested Kaden Kronmiller, 17 of Salina after a witness saw him jump out of the Jeep and run from the scene in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Lane around 7pm on Monday.

Owner Christopher Giroux, 20 of Salina had reported the 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee as stolen to police a short time before the crash.

Giroux later told officers although he is acquainted with Kronmiller, he did not give him permission to drive his Jeep.

Damage to the mailbox and the Grand Cherokee is listed at a combined $3,000.