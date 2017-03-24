JCPenny Celebrates 100 Years in Salina

Patrons gathered in front of the JCPenny Department store in the Central Mall in Salina.

There was cake, candles, pictures and giant gold scissors to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the store calling Salina home.

The store originally opened on March 24, 1917 and was one of only two JCPenny locations in the state of Kansas.

JCPenny had several different locations across the city in its history, beginning with its first site at 138 S. Santa Fe in 1917 to its current location, in Central Mall where the store has called home since 1987.

Salina Mayor, Kaye Crawford, was in attendance as well. She spoke about the importance of shopping in stores compared to online.

The occasion ended with a ribbon cutting and cake and cookies for those in attendance.

All this, after learning just one week ago, that the JCPenny in Salina would not be closing its doors as apart of the Department Store’s nation-wide cuts.