JCPenny Celebrates 100 Years in Salina
Jeremy Bohn - March 24, 2017 10:57 am
Patrons gathered in front of the JCPenny Department store in the Central Mall in Salina.
There was cake, candles, pictures and giant gold scissors to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the store calling Salina home.
The store originally opened on March 24, 1917 and was one of only two JCPenny locations in the state of Kansas.
JCPenny had several different locations across the city in its history, beginning with its first site at 138 S. Santa Fe in 1917 to its current location, in Central Mall where the store has called home since 1987.
Salina Mayor, Kaye Crawford, was in attendance as well. She spoke about the importance of shopping in stores compared to online.
The occasion ended with a ribbon cutting and cake and cookies for those in attendance.
All this, after learning just one week ago, that the JCPenny in Salina would not be closing its doors as apart of the Department Store’s nation-wide cuts.
Larry LarsonMarch 24, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Not once, not twice, but THREE times, including the headline, JC PENNEY is spelled incorrectly in your story. You have a photo of a cake with the CORRECT spelling and you STILL got it WRONG! How does this happen? Did your reporter not see the large logo on the store’s front facade. This is such a stupid error, even for you guys!