Jayhawks to Play Stiefel Theatre

A band with a unique alternative sound, and an even more unique Kansas name, is coming to Salina. The Jayhawks are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

The incredible harmonies and distinctive arrangements of The Jayhawks set them apart from the rest of the Minneapolis music scene that emerged in the 1980s. By the early 90’s they became a driving force and inspiration behind the growing Americana movement. Combining the talents of singer-songwriters Gary Louris and Mark Olson, The Jayhawks released their major label debut, the acclaimed Hollywood Town Hall (1992) on the Def American label. This was followed by Tomorrow the Green Grass (1995), which produced the alternative radio hit single “Blue”.

When Olson left to pursue a solo career, Louris singularly took over the songwriting role in The Jayhawks creating the band’s enduring sound on some of their best selling and well-received albums including Smile (2000) and Rainy Day Music (2003). Louris continues to write and tour with the longtime core group of Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg, and Tim O’Reagan. While the touring line-up has changed over the years and Olson briefly reappeared in 2010 to record and tour, this classic lineup maintains a commitment to adventure and forward motion in their shows and in their recordings. Their latest album, Paging Mr. Proust (2016), was produced in Portland with Peter Buck and Tucker Martine.

The Jayhawks will play the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Friday April 7th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Ticket prices start at $25. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online. Stiefel Friends can purchase tickets early.