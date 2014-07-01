Investigators Find Stolen UTV

2017 Polaris RZR Turbo recovered at Derek Devine's home. Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff

A man who was caught after a short chase south of Salina in a stolen UTV Thursday will now face additional felony theft charges after a search of his home in Sedgwick, Kansas.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies worked with Sedgwick Police to pinpoint a home where 31-year-old Derek Devine lived and used a search warrant to enter a building on the property.

Investigators found a 2017 four-seat Polaris RZR Turbo valued at $27,500 inside.

The vehicle had been stolen from Straub International, 3637 S. 9th back on August 5th.

Devine was taken into custody early Thursday morning after the UTV he stole from Straub crashed in a field near Salemsborg Road and Holmes. The UTV was disabled after hitting a ravine in a creek bed.

He was found a short time later by the Kansas Highway Patrol’s K-9 team, hiding in some trees about 100-yards from the crash site.

