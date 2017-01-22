Investigation of Unsolved Murder Continues

Lori Heimer maintained a dog breeding business at her home named “Lori’s Poodle Patch”.

The family of a Saline County dog breeder whose body was found among her puppies nearly seven months ago wants to remind the public that her death remains a mystery.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Saline County authorities continue to search for clues in the June death of 57-year-old Lori Heimer. Her body was found on the family’s 80-acre farm near Assaria, just south of Salina.

The Kansas City Star reports the KBI has not said how Heimer died but said she was brutally murdered.

Heimer told her husband that she was expecting a potential customer the day she was killed but didn’t return to the house. She bred poodles and other small dogs.

A $37,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

