Interim USD 305 Superintendent Named

A former Kansas school superintendent will be the new interim superintendent and temporarily lead the Salina USD 305 school district. School board members Tuesday night unanimously approved Dr. James Hardy as interim superintendent.

Dr. Hardy will lead the district effective July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018.

Dr. Hardy is the former superintendent of the Chanute School District. He left that job in June of 2o15. He brings 28 years of education experience including superintendent, principal, activities and migrant program director, teacher, coach and activity sponsor.

The Kansas Association of School Boards worked with the board to identify an interim superintendent.

Dr. Hardy will replace Bill Hall. Hall resigned on April 11th. His resignation is effective June 30th.