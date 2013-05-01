Interim Superintendent Candidates Identified

Salina USD 305 school board members will interview two interim superintendent candidates Thursday afternoon.

According to the district, the candidates are:

Dr. James Hardy

Dr. Diane DeBacker

The Board of Education is working with Kansas Association of School Boards select an interim superintendent. Both candidates have been recommended by the KASB.

Following the interviews at the district office building, the board will determine next steps. The process will not be completed until the board has decided upon a finalist and negotiated a contract.

Salina USD 305 is looking for a new superintendent, following the resignation of current Superintendent Bill Hall who resigned on April 18th. Hall’s resignation is effective at the end of June.