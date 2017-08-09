Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison

Cowley County authorities say a dangerous inmate has escaped from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

Authorities say 53-year-old Lewis Mitchell escaped sometime after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as 6-feet-1 and weighing 210 pounds. He is black. He was last seen wearing a white state-issued T-shirt, and either blue jeans or gray sweatpants. He might also be wearing a red hoodie.

Mitchell was serving time for burglary from Sedgwick County. His record also includes a child sex crime conviction.