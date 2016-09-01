Injury Crash on Old 81

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A rollover crash sends a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 22-year-old Aaron Pohl of Wells, KS was driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza northbound on Old 81 Highway.

Deputies say around 3:20am the car crossed over the center line, left the road and rolled.

Pohl, who was buckled up was injured in the accident and transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says a lack of sleep may of played a role in the crash.