Injury Crash at N. Ohio, Republic
KSAL Staff - November 13, 2017 1:56 pm
A Saturday morning accident at the intersection of N. Ohio and Republic sends a woman from Solomon to the hospital with a knee injury.
Salina Police cited 53-year-old Tammy Johnson for failing to stop at a stop light on North Ohio Saturday just before 11am.
Police report Johnson’s 2001 Honda Element collided with a 2014 Subaru Forester driven by 70-year-old Rebecca Reed of Salina in the intersection.
Johnson was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Heath Center for treatment on her left knee.
Marilyn MarshallNovember 13, 2017 at 2:49 pm
Where? Pretty sure North Ohio and Republic Avenue do not intersect.