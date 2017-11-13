Injury Crash at N. Ohio, Republic

A Saturday morning accident at the intersection of N. Ohio and Republic sends a woman from Solomon to the hospital with a knee injury.

Salina Police cited 53-year-old Tammy Johnson for failing to stop at a stop light on North Ohio Saturday just before 11am.

Police report Johnson’s 2001 Honda Element collided with a 2014 Subaru Forester driven by 70-year-old Rebecca Reed of Salina in the intersection.

Johnson was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Heath Center for treatment on her left knee.