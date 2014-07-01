Injury Accident on Old 81

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A rural Salina man was transported to the hospital after he swerved his truck to miss an animal on the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 60-year-old Matthew Wagoner was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on North Old 81 around 5:45am Monday morning.

He told deputies he saw a large dog or a deer flash onto the road and swerved to avoid hitting the animal.

He over corrected and skidded down a steep ditch on the highway’s east side.

Wagoner was wearing a seat belt and was hurt in the crash.

EMS transported him to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for back pain.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.