Injury Accident on Old 81
KSAL Staff - October 17, 2017 11:17 am
Saline County Sheriff Office photo
A rural Salina man was transported to the hospital after he swerved his truck to miss an animal on the road.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 60-year-old Matthew Wagoner was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on North Old 81 around 5:45am Monday morning.
He told deputies he saw a large dog or a deer flash onto the road and swerved to avoid hitting the animal.
He over corrected and skidded down a steep ditch on the highway’s east side.
Wagoner was wearing a seat belt and was hurt in the crash.
EMS transported him to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for back pain.
