Information Session on Veteran’s Benefits planned

Many veterans feel confused about benefits and services they’ve earned.

According to the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans organization, there is so much to know, and so many changes from one year to the next.

To help answer questions, local members of the DAV will present a veterans information seminar in Salina.

The seminar is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017, at VFW Post #1432, 1108 West Crawford. Like all DAV services, this seminar is free to all veterans and members of their families.

In conjunction with the seminar, between the hours of 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., local National Service Officers will be providing claims assistance.

For further information regarding this event, please contact National Service Officer George Jason at (316) 688-6722.