Immunization Innovation Grants Available

Calling all Kansas providers working to improve immunization rates! The Immunize Kansas Coalition (IKC) is looking to provide recognition awards for local quality improvement activities that support evidence-based practices and measurable increases in Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), meningococcal, and Tdap vaccination rates among adolescents in Kansas.

Who is eligible? These innovative grants (limited to Kansas only) are open to the following four categories, with one award winner being selected from each category:

Local public health departments

Residency programs in family medicine or pediatrics

Safety net clinics (e.g., federally qualified health centers, community health centers); and providers and clinics directly involved in the delivery of immunization services for adolescents

IKC is recognizing these activities because Kansas adolescents rank 41st in the nation for HPV vaccination rates among adolescents 13-17 years old, according to the National Immunization Survey. Kansas also ranks 45th for meningococcal vaccination rates.

Four awards, $5,000 each, will be given following the successful demonstration of an immunization rate increase in a clinical practice setting.

Providers interested in the recognition awards must register their intent by November 30, 2017. To view the full proposal and timelines, please click here. To view the registration form, please click here. To view the registration form, please click here.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.