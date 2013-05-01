Immigration Protests Spread to Kansas

Chris Arnold / KSN News photo

President Trump’s executive order on immigration is sparking protests in Kansas.

Nearly 400 people gathered Sunday at Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to show support for people who were impacted by travel restrictions. More than 100 people demonstrated outside the Islamic Society of Wichita Sunday to speak out against the President’s order, which temporarily bans immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Kansas colleges are reacting to President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the university is concerned about the detrimental effects of the order on impacted students. More than 60 K-State students come from the countries included in the order. University of Kansas Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little is also encouraging affected students to avoid international travel until there is further clarification.

A crowd gathered at Kansas City International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the United States. Hundreds of people rallied at the airport on Sunday, with many chanting: “Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here.”

Trump’s executive order temporarily bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The order has sparked protests around the country.

—

Information from Associated Press / Metro Source News